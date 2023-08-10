Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Split

The ascent to K2 ended fatally for a high-altitude porter. Footage shows mountaineers stepping over the still-living man on their way to the summit.

Vienna – There are serious allegations that the Tyrolean mountaineer and hotelier Wilhelm Steindl raises against other mountaineers. On July 27, he was on his way with German cameraman Philip Flämig to scale the second highest mountain on earth, K2 in the Himalayas. But they broke off, the ascent was too dangerous. They later viewed the drone footage and were horrified. A Pakistani high porter lies on the ground as mountaineers climb over him. The man later died.

Fatal accident in the Himalayas: climbers let helpers die

The drama is said to have taken place at an altitude of 8,200 meters. Pakistani high-altitude porter Mohammad Hassan fell as climbers pushed toward the key “bottleneck” point. At that time, Steindl and Flämig were no longer among the mountaineers who climbed further towards the summit, as the Wiener Zeitung reported the standard reported. “Because the conditions were too dangerous and we didn’t want to be stuck in traffic under the ice towers. When an avalanche came down, I thought 30 people were dead.” The avalanche didn’t hurt anyone in the group. K2 in the Himalayas is 8,611 meters high and is considered more challenging than Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world.

Climbers heading to the summit of K2 climbed over a fallen high girder. He got no help and died. © Screenshot Twitter/@EverestToday

The expedition started with around 200 mountaineers who wanted to scale the eight-thousander. Flämig was sent to K2 with a drone on behalf of Servus TV to film the climbers. What the recordings show shocked the two men. The high-altitude porter Hassan is lying on the ground, upside down, with bare legs, he is supposed to be hanging in a fixed rope that he and his colleagues previously attached for the mountaineers. Hassans is said to have fallen at around 2.30am.

Mountaineers in the Himalayas leave helpers behind: “This man was still alive”

“Through the accounts of three different eyewitnesses, I can report that this man was still alive while about 50 people climbed past him. That can also be seen in the drone shots,” Flämig told dem default. The footage is said to show someone massaging Hassan’s upper body. Probably to keep him alive. Another video shared on Twitter shows the climbers stepping over a body.

Hassan was a member of the “Lela Peak Expedition”, as explorersweb.com reported. His task was to help the rope fitters in their ascent to the summit. “We don’t know what really happened because he was ahead of our members and the Sherpa group,” said organizing company owner Alex Abramov explorersweb.com. Bulgarian mountaineer Silvia Azdreeva told the portal that they had to climb over his body on the way back from the summit. “There is no one who can save you so quickly, you have to wait for days,” she justified the action.

Fatal accident in the Himalayas: “He died miserably there” — investigation commission determined

But how did the accident that led to Hassan’s death come about? The reports about it are contradictory. “Hassan fell and broke his oxygen mask,” said Lakpa Sherpa, who was at the base camp, explorersweb.com. “He fell into a crevasse,” Lucy Westlake told the portal. According to eyewitnesses, Hasan died “suddenly”. But Flämig’s recordings show that Hasan is said to have moved three hours after the fall.

“The fact is that no organized rescue operation took place, although Sherpas and mountain guides were on site who could have become active. No one can claim that they could have made the diagnosis there that the person could no longer be helped,” Flämig continued. “He died miserably there. It would have only taken three or four people to bring him down. I wasn’t at the scene of the accident. If I had seen it, I would have climbed up and helped the poor man,” Steindl said default. According to Flämig, Hassan was not properly equipped

Now the witnesses are to make official statements. “The most important statement would be that of the other high-altitude porter who attached the rope to the dead porter and saw him fall,” said Rahat Karim Baig, a member of an investigative commission, the German Press Agency (dpa) on Thursday (10 August). “It is unfortunate that no one stopped to help the dying man,” said Abu Zafar Sadiq, president of the Pakistan Alpine Club. “Whatever the circumstances, someone should have helped the poor guy,” Sadiq continued.

New eight-thousander record while helper dies: mountaineering at any price?

It is said to have been the first time for the 27-year-old Pakistani who had an accident that he was chosen as a high-altitude porter, the reported default. He previously worked as a base camp porter. Hassan left his wife with three children and a sick mother. Steindl now wants to support the family, who lives in poverty, financially.

The descriptions of the two men sparked a debate about the mountaineering scene. Among the climbers was Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila, who set a new world record. In just 92 days she climbed all 14 eight-thousanders. But at what price? Flämig described the mood as heated, a “competitive summit rush”. “What happened there is a disgrace. A living person is left lying around so that records can be achieved,” says Steindl.

The Himalayan mountains with their numerous eight-thousanders are popular with extreme sports enthusiasts. Still, it’s very dangerous. In the spring of 2023, the German mountaineer Luis Stitzinger died. And only in July, a helicopter with six people on board crashed near Mount Everest.