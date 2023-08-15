The horror lasted 50 minutes. Outside, shots. Inside, silence. The first night of the tourists held in a rural village in Ethiopia was the worst. They had just been diverted to a pension after being immobilized by the Fano militias in the midst of an armed conflict with the federal Army. “Nothing will happen to you here,” they were told. They had no choice. They left their belongings in simple rooms and did the only thing they could: wait. At one point in the night, an urgent message came from a man: “Go up to the rooms.” Outside, armed militiamen are running. Shots are heard. The group gathers in a room and no one says anything. Silence. War knocks on your door. Shooting. Screams. Fear. The trip turns into hell.

“That day we felt that we could die,” explains Noelia Bertran, the group’s guide, already in Barcelona. “Was the worst”. She and the 18 tourists returned to Spain on Monday amid great expectations after 12 days of anguish. Núria, one of the travelers, remains silent, moved, when she remembers the scene in the room. “We were very scared, it was terrible.” Almost an hour later, the shooting stopped. “But nobody moved,” continues Noelia. The day after they saw the lifeless bodies of at least two militiamen. They wanted to run away, but they did not know how.

The following days fed the feeling of helplessness. “We have felt abandoned by the Spanish embassy,” the travelers agree. The authorities asked them for patience while they remained in the rural establishment, shared with the militias. “They treated us well, but we were always tense. The situation has been awkward all along. Now we just want to rest”, explains Pere, with a tired air.

Part of the group of Spanish tourists trapped in Ethiopia after arriving this Monday at the Josep Tarradellas airport in Barcelona. Quique Garcia (EFE)

The versions of the ransom differ depending on the sources. The guerrillas left the town on Tuesday and the Army transferred the group to a military base on Thursday morning, from where they flew by helicopter to Bahir Dar, under government control. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicates that the evacuation by air was possible after the “managements of the Embassy with high officials of the Ethiopian Government”, while the Kananga travel agency, which chartered the trip, assures that it was carried out due to the “call of a contact who was a friend of a general.”

Miquel Ribas, Kananga’s director of operations, argues that the director of a resort luxury that works with the agency, Tadiwos Belete, agreed with the Army to protect and rescue the tourists by helicopter. “Many of the high-ranking officials of the Ethiopian armed forces go to his hotel and get to know each other.” According to Ribas, Belete unlocked the rescue operation, which was free of charge. “He thought that we would have to pay a fortune, but it has not been like that. Everyone was interested in the situation being unblocked for the good image of the country, ”he understands.

The ministry insists that the Embassy “coordinated, together with the general in command of the forces that control the area, the transfer of the group to Bahir Dar.” The group remained in this town until Saturday, before flying to Addis Abeba, the capital, from where they returned to Spain. The return home was the reflection of the entire trip, because the plane that took them to Istanbul (Turkey), where they made a stopover, arrived late and they lost the connection. “It was the last thing we needed,” says Bertran ironically.

The next few days will be collective digestion. And of questions. Some relatives admit the contradiction of being grateful for the perception that Kananga has been in permanent contact with tourists, but also the discomfort of not having detected the risk of the geopolitical situation in time. “We did not have any warning that this situation could occur,” defends Beltrán. The agency insists that the part of the route that passed through Tigray (in declared war until November 2022) has already been eliminated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assures that, since August last year, the travel recommendations included in the department’s website advise against traveling to Amhara for security reasons. The last time these recommendations were updated was on August 4, when the Ethiopian Government’s decision to declare a state of emergency in the region was included, but the notice not to travel to the area was already included in the previous version. , April of this year, and had not changed since August 2022, according to Foreign Affairs. Travelers deny that this warning was visible on the web.

Travelers held in Ethiopia, during the helicopter transfer to Bahir Dar, in an image provided by one of the tourists.

