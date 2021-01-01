After the approval of the CDSCO panel on Friday by Oxford’s Corona vaccine, a recommendation has been made to the Drugs Controller General of India for a final decision. Britain and Argentina have already approved this vaccine for emergency use. In such a situation, India will be the third country to approve the Kovid-19 vaccine of Oxford. However, this is the first vaccine in India, which has been sent to DCGI for final decision after approval from expert committee.

Who made the vaccine with whom

In India, Oxford’s vaccine has been developed by Serum Institute, the country’s largest manufacturer, in association with Astragenica under the name ‘Kovishield’. Whereas on the other hand, Bharat Biotech is preparing ‘Covaxin’ in collaboration with ICMR i.e. Indian Council of Medical Research. So at the same time, American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has prepared the Pfizer vaccine in collaboration with BioNotech.

Oxford vaccine approved first

Permission was sought from three companies for emergency use of Kovid-19 vaccine. However, yet more has been sought from the Data Expert Committee regarding the ‘Covaxine’ of Bharat Biotech. So Pfizer has asked for more time to present the data for presentation. In such a situation, Oxford is the first vaccine, which has been approved by the expert committee.

Who will be given the vaccine first

On behalf of the government, it has been made clear that the corona vaccine will be given to the first line corona warrior i.e. health workers. Along with this, priority will be given to elderly people and policemen in vaccination. Let us know that the Serum Institute of India has so far produced around five crore doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Kovid-19 vaccine. The Serum Institute says that its goal is to produce 100 million doses by March of 2021.

Apparently, the countrymen had been waiting for the Corona vaccine for a long time. Due to Corona, India is the most affected country in the world after America. In such a situation, the approval of the vaccine has given people a new hope so that they can cope with this epidemic.

