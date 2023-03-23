The Sobha Real Estate Group announced its contribution of 50 million dirhams to the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to launch the largest endowment fund to feed food in a sustainable manner, which contributes to providing a network Food security for the neediest communities.

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, which coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, aims to support the less fortunate in dozens of countries around the world, based on the message of giving in the holy month, and the fact that feeding food is one of the best alms.

The contributions of individuals, institutions, companies, charities, economic and community events, and various components of the business sectors support the efforts of the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, in activating sustainable programs to combat and eliminate hunger within a sustainable institutional framework.

The Sobha Real Estate Group’s pledge to provide 50 million dirhams to the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign within five years comes as a continuation of the group’s support for humanitarian initiatives, including its donation of one million dirhams to the “One Billion Meals” campaign that was organized last Ramadan to provide food support in 50 countries.

PNC Menon, founder and chairman of the Sobha Real Estate Group, said: “We are keen on our support for humanitarian initiatives in the UAE, including the campaign (Stopping a Billion Meals), which is inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Chairman of the Council of Ministers. Ministers and Ruler of Dubai, for sustainable humanitarian work, according to an integrated institutional concept, that believes in the importance of building effective partnerships to develop performance and tools, in order to ensure that charitable initiatives achieve their goals, and reach those who deserve support in all continents of the world.

He added, “Hundreds of millions around the world suffer from hunger problems, and therefore it is our duty to contribute to providing a better future in which everyone has the ability to obtain the healthy nutrition they need, in line with the goals of the campaign (stopping a billion meals), and as a continuation of previous food-feeding campaigns.” ».

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, constitutes a practical response to support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for the year 2030, of which combating hunger is one of the most important of its 17 goals.