The tunnel found Wednesday by the Civil Guard Subsoil Unit that linked a ship of the industrial estate of El Tarajal (Ceuta) with Morocco, which would have been used to introduce hashish to Spain, had an approximate depth of 12 meters and at least 50 meters long.

The structure had several galleries in national territory, 40 centimeters wide and 60 high, and gave way to another underground, which passed towards the border with the kingdom of Morocco. The agents continue to work and collect evidence to determine their use, as reported by the Armed Institute in a statement.

Hades operation

The finding occurred on Wednesday at noon, once the third phase of Operation Hades was exploited, started in January and culminated in the arrest of the deputy of Ceuta Mohamed Ali Duas (MDYC) and two civil guards, as ABC .

The investigation, directed by the Central Court of Instruction number 3 of the National Court and the Anti -Drug Prosecutor’s Office, is still under secret and with the help of the Internal Affairs Service (SAI) of the Civil Guard. The intervention of three trucks with about 6,000 kilos of hashish in double funds, At least one of them in a Malaga town last May, had revealed the possible existence of an underground structure used by the network.









During the operation, started three weeks ago, alleged criminal organizations that introduced hashish in Spain have been dismantled. In total 14 people have been arrested, including two civil guards and the prison official and member of the MDYC Mohamed Ali Duas party, in provisional prison since last January.