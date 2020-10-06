Highlights: According to UP police big conspiracy behind Hathras case

Hathras

Faced with criticism over the alleged gang rape and then murder case of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, the UP police has alleged ‘big conspiracy’. Six people have also been arrested by registering 19 FIRs in 8 cities of the state on charges of disturbing the atmosphere of the state. Along with this, there has also been talk of offering 50 lakh rupees in lieu of making a false statement on the victim’s family. A sedition case has been filed against a journalist and a leader.

After the death of the victim, the state government came under the scanner. The issue took political toll due to the hasty funeral of the victim at two and a half hours and then the entry of media and opposition. Despite the victim’s statement before the magistrate, the UP police has said that the rape has not taken place. Political parties started protesting about this.

‘Conspiracy to spoil state atmosphere’

ADG Prashant Kumar said that under the pre-planned conspiracy, activists of some political parties tried to kill the atmosphere. He also worked to provoke the common people. We have identified some of these and filed a case against them. The ADG said that efforts are being made to disturb the atmosphere of the state through posters, social media posts. Cases have been registered in Mathura, Bulandshahar, Shamli, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bijnor and Bulandshahr.

50 lakh offer for false statement!

The ADG said that the victim’s family was under pressure to make a false statement and was also promised Rs 50 lakh. Along with this, it was said to the victim’s brother that he should convince his father to give a statement in the media. Also, say that he is not happy with the government’s action. He told, ‘We have also filed a case against those who spoil the atmosphere through a viral audio. These people were making an audio viral, in which it was being talked about giving false statements on the family of Hathras victim and giving 50 lakh rupees in return.

DGP spoke at the funeral of Hathras victim during the night

‘Cons conspiracy to stop development’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a scathing attack on the opponents for doing politics on the matter. He accused the opposition parties of hatching a conspiracy to incite ethnic and communal riots. He said that due to this riot, development will stop in the state and under the guise of this, the opposition will get an opportunity to bake their roti, so they keep doing new conspiracies.

Retired judge applied in Supreme Court

At the same time, a retired judge of UP has filed an application in the Supreme Court to investigate the role of the police. The judge said that the victim and his family have been deprived of the fundamental right of funeral. In this case, the role of UP’s ADC to DM and SP needs to be investigated.



Demonstrations were held in many places across the country as well as in the country. United Nations India had said that the alleged gangrape and murder incident in Hathras and Balrampur shows that the risk of gender-based violence on disadvantaged social groups is high. However, India termed it as an ‘unwarranted comment of an external agency’.

By-elections in 7 assembly seats next month

Bypolls are going to be held in 7 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. This issue will figure prominently in elections. The population of Dalit community in the state is 20 percent. They are considered important in terms of vote bank.