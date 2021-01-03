The corona vaccine’s dry run has begun in the country. Anytime corona vaccination can begin. BMC has started preparations for vaccination on a war footing in Mumbai, which is most affected by Corona. For vaccination, BMC will set up 2-2 centers in every ward of Mumbai. Where people will be vaccinated with corona.BMC Additional Commissioner Suresh Kakani said that vaccination will start from 8 centers. However, considering the population of Mumbai and the distance to the residential complex, there are plans to build a total of 50 vaccination centers. Under this, there will be two vaccination centers in each ward. Its purpose is that the patient does not have to travel far after the vaccination.

BMC ready for vaccination within 24 hours

He said that BMC is ready for vaccination within 24 hours. We are just waiting for the vaccine and the order. Kakani said that all our preparations have been completed. In the first phase, whom to give the vaccine has also been identified. Everyone has been registered through the Kovin app.

BMC additional commissioner arrived on tour of vaccination center

On Saturday, Kakani visited all 8 vaccination centers in Mumbai to take stock of the preparations. This includes KEM Hospital, Sion Hospital, Nair Hospital, Dr. RN Cooper Hospital, Bhabha Hospital, VN Desai Hospital, Rajwadi and Kandivali Ambedkar Hospital at Ghatkopar.

Vaccination center has been built in these hospitals, vaccination will start from here only. For this, BMC has trained more than two thousand two thousand health workers. Kakani expressed satisfaction over the preparations at the vaccination center.