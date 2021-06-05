The Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, announced a 50% increase in the number of new establishments that opened a registry with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation during the first four months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2019.

During the comparison period, the number of establishments increased from 17,701 in 2019 to 26,609 in 2021, with expectations of an increase in the number of new establishments by the end of 2021 to 65 thousand establishments, in a clear indication of the continuous growth of labor market indicators and the business cycle in the country.

Al Hamli stressed that the continuous growth in the labor market and economic activities is supported by the package of incentives launched by the federal and local governments during the past months, which contributed in total to increasing the attractiveness of the labor market and the business environment in the UAE.

Al Hamli added: “The state has maintained its position as one of the most important labor markets and centers for attracting entrepreneurs and investors in the Middle East and the world, benefiting from a wide range of decisions and measures adopted by the UAE government during the last period with the aim of providing the necessary support for the labor market and facilitating doing business through coordination. Continuous cooperation between the departments and concerned authorities at the federal and local levels, as well as the provision of a wide range of financial and administrative support packages to limit the effects of the emerging coronavirus “Covid-19” on the labor market in the country.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

