Aden, Sana’a (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

The leadership of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy Forces in Yemen announced the interception and destruction of three booby-trapped aircraft launched by the terrorist Houthi militia in a systematic and deliberate manner to target civilians and notables in southern Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the coalition forces as confirming that they have taken all necessary operational measures to protect civilians, in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

In a statement yesterday, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the Houthi’s failed attempts to deliberately launch “booby-trapped” drones to target civilians and civilian objects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Secretary-General affirmed that the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemns terrorist practices committed by the Houthi militia and those who supply them with money and weapons, which are considered “war crimes” that violate international norms and humanitarian laws.

Al-Othaimeen reaffirmed the OIC’s stand and solidarity with the Kingdom in all the measures it takes to protect its security, stability, and the safety of citizens and residents on its territory.

In addition, the Yemeni army backed by the tribal fighters yesterday, the Houthi terrorist militia, incurred great losses in lives and equipment on the Al-Mashjah front, west of the Ma’rib governorate.

A military source said that the battles that took place between the Yemeni army on one side and the Houthi militia on the other hand resulted in the death of at least 50 Houthi militia members and the injury of others.

The source added that the army artillery targeted separate locations of the militias, causing heavy human and material losses, including 3 military crews.

Concurrently, the coalition aviation targeted militia reinforcements and gatherings in Al-Mashjah and other separate locations west of Marib, and caused heavy losses, including 4 armored vehicles and 5 crews loading reinforcements, and killing all those on board.

Meanwhile, a statistic published by Yemeni media sites revealed that more than 2000 corpses were declared by the Houthi militia to be funeral and buried within 107 days in the governorates of Sana’a, Amran, Dhamar, Ibb, Reemah, Al Mahwit, in addition to their areas of control in Saada, Al Bayda, Al Hudaydah, Hajjah, Taiz. .

The statistic was based on what was published by militia media, as the number of Houthi funerals during the month of March was only 737, in addition to 395 killed during the first days of April.

During the month of January and February last, the militias carried out 968 bodies, which raises the number of their dead since the beginning of this year to 2,100, among them hundreds of elements to whom the militias distributed mock ranks and leaders in the group.

This comes as hundreds of the bodies of the unidentified elements remain, and others that families refuse to receive are distributed in the refrigerators of the dead in many hospitals in Sana’a and other governorates, along with the bodies scattered in the confrontation areas in Marib.

The militia authorities deliberately broadcast the processions of their dead on the “Al-Masirah” channel daily to attract more fighters from relatives and relatives of the dead, while none of those names were published on the channel’s website, so as not to be monitored by the media and human rights organizations, while the “Saba” agency publishes A limited number of these names are affiliated with the Houthis.

Yemen: The practices of the putschists herald a generation saturated with a culture of hate

Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, has warned of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia infesting the minds of children in their areas of control.

Muammar Al-Eryani said in a statement to the Yemeni News Agency “Saba”: “What the Houthi militia has been doing since its coup against the state of mutilation and brainwashing operations of tens of thousands of children in the areas under its control, and filling them with hostile slogans and extremist sectarian ideas imported from Tehran, portends a generation of Terrorists bombarded with a culture of death and hate ». Al-Eryani added that “this generation of terrorists, which will constitute if the Houthi militia’s control of Sanaa continues for years to come, will represent a threat to the Yemeni identity, civil peace, social fabric and the values ​​of coexistence among Yemenis, and a serious threat to security and stability in Yemen, the region and the world.” Al-Eryani called on the international community to realize the reality of the Houthi militia and its continuing operations to wash the minds of children, falsify their awareness, and turn them into a time bomb, and the threat it poses to international peace and security, which is no less dangerous than the terrorist organizations, calling on the international community to support the government in the battle to restore the state and bring down the Houthi coup.

Al-Houthi imposes “zakat al-fitr” on the deceased!

This year, the terrorist Houthi militia imposed a double value on “Zakat Al-Fitr”, which includes both the living and the dead.

And a document issued by the militias affiliated with Iran, early this week, included instructions in which it was stated that 550 riyals be imposed on every Yemeni, in an increase of one hundred percent over previous years.

The document, which is a joint circular from the Ministry of Civil Service and the so-called Houthi “Zakat Authority”, was attached to lists of the required data, including all government employees, including the deceased, in contrast to what is known in Islamic jurisprudence that religious assignments are cut off from the dead. The circular linked the handing of zakat sums to the half-month salary that the militias intend to spend during the month of Ramadan, from the salaries of employees that they made 5 years ago.

The Houthi militia, in its areas of control, uses all methods of collection to finance its elements and their war against the Yemenis.

The militias carried out armed field campaigns, in which the Houthi intelligence participated, against the shopkeepers to force them to pay unfair sums under the pretext of “zakat”, and to request all financial data on merchants and businessmen.