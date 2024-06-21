Home page politics

From: Felicitas Breschendorf

Refugees should only be able to withdraw a minimum amount with the payment card. This could restrict their rights, warns an association.

The heads of state governments discussed the planned payment card for asylum seekers for several hours on Thursday (20 June) at a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). They agreed to limit the cash withdrawal to 50 euros per month.

Hesse’s head of government Boris Rhein (CDU) spoke of an important signal. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil welcomed the step. This might conclude the discussion on the topic, said the SPD politician.

The Pro Asyl association, which supports refugees, takes a different view. “50 euros as a cash limit per month is a joke. That wouldn’t even be enough for Mr Scholz to buy a meal in a restaurant,” says refugee policy spokesman Tareq Alaows. BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA.

With regard to the planned payment card for refugees, the countries have agreed to limit the withdrawal of cash to 50 euros per month. © IMAGO/Jens Schulze

Cash limit of 50 euros is “absolutely unrealistic” for everyday life in Germany

Pro Asyl does not advocate that refugees should be able to afford lunch in a restaurant. Instead, the association warns that the cash limit leads to a “systematic restriction of rights” for refugees.

Sufficient cash is necessary for legal advice and support, which refugees often need in the asylum process. “50 euros is not even enough to pay in installments to lawyers, who often do not have a card reader,” says Alaows BuzzFeed News Germany.

Pro Asyl is particularly annoyed about the cash limit. “50 euros in cash is completely unrealistic when you consider how much still has to be paid in cash in Germany,” the association says. In fact, cash payment is still standard at many German sports clubs, corner shops, local butchers and bakeries.

Continued criticism from Pro Asyl of the payment card

Pro Asyl has long opposed not only the cash limit, but also the payment card itself. “The payment card deprives refugees of the opportunity to competently manage their everyday lives independently and creates senseless everyday hurdles. Instead of enabling refugees to participate in society from the start, they are now being harassed even more,” the association says. BuzzFeed News Germany with.

The President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzscher, criticized “the horrific discussion about the payment card” in February. This creates the impression that people only come to us because of the social benefits, which several studies could refute. “People who are desperate, who are looking for protection, come to us, no matter how high the social benefits are,” said Fratzscher.

Bavaria and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania go their own way with payment cards

The payment card is intended to prevent money payments to smugglers or families in the home countries, to relieve local authorities of administrative burdens and to reduce the incentive for illegal migration. The payment card is to be launched in the summer, when the tender for the service provider has been completed. At the end of January, 14 of 16 federal states agreed on a joint award procedure for the payment card.

Bavaria has already introduced the payment card in the first municipalities. According to a report by the NDRs start in October. In contrast, Bremen and Thuringia proposed in a protocol statement a “cash corridor of 50 to 120 euros” instead of 50 euros per month in cash due to different regional conditions. Against this background, Rhineland-Palatinate opposed “a rigid determination” of 50 euros. (with material from dpa)