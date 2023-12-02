Among these companies are the Emirati ADNOC, Saudi Aramco, the Libyan National Oil Corporation, the Italian Eni, the French Total Energies, the American Exxon Mobil, and BP.

According to a statement from the COP28 presidency, companies will commit to reducing methane emissions to zero and ending routine gas flaring by 2030, in addition to reaching zero emissions in production processes by 2050.

More than 29 national oil companies have committed to the Charter, the largest number ever of national oil companies to have signed a decarbonisation pledge.

The Charter is an important step towards increasing actions that are consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Signatory companies agreed to take a number of key actions, including: