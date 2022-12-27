Dubai Municipality revealed that 50 Emirati beekeepers have started displaying their high-quality products, as part of the activities of the seventh edition of the Hatta Honey Festival, which was launched by Dubai Municipality yesterday, and continues until the 31st of this month.

Alia Al Harmoudi, Executive Director of the Environment, Health and Safety Foundation in Dubai Municipality, said in a press statement that the participations in the festival this year were very diverse, and it was attended by beekeepers from different emirates, who offer different types of local, high-quality honey.

She emphasized that the festival embodies the importance of the honey production sector in the Hatta region, which is one of the developmental initiatives in the region, aimed at upgrading the sector at the emirate and country levels, and this comes in implementation of the Hatta comprehensive development plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President The State, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in working to develop the region, implement various economic and development projects and initiatives, and provide investment opportunities for the private sector in it.

And she continued: «The municipality provides, through the Dubai Central Laboratory platform, an immediate examination service for honey samples at the festival for exhibitors and visitors, using the latest technologies and analytical chemical devices, in the framework of its keenness to ensure the quality of honey products traded in the festival, and to ensure that they conform to the approved Emirati specifications ».

The festival is a platform for visitors that gives them the opportunity to learn about the various varieties of honey, and the characteristics of each variety. The activities accompanying the festival this year also include: the productive families market, the honey samples corner, the children’s toys corner, in addition to distributing a group of valuable gifts to visitors.