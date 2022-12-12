Sharjah (Al Ittihad) The “Sharjah Center for Entrepreneurship” (Sheraa) revealed the program of activities for the sixth session of the “Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival”, which will be held on December 17 and 18 at the “Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park”, which includes more than 50 discussion sessions. Inspirational, presented by a group of prominent speakers from the United Arab Emirates, the region and the world, during which they shed light on a group of important topics about entrepreneurship, promoting a culture of innovation, and how to build global competitive companies. The festival, which is being held this year under the slogan “Where We Belong”, is a prominent annual event on the agenda of future change makers, thought leaders and influencers in the business world, and investors looking to build a new generation of entrepreneurs who dream of establishing competitive companies that may one day become companies. Listed on the “Fortune 500” global list. The festival provides attendees with an interactive experience that fulfills their passion and makes them feel truly belonging to one of the five specialized “platforms”, namely: the impact platform, the creativity platform, the technology platform, the quality of life platform, and the community platform, in addition to workshops that provide opportunities for communication with best practices. Global, and introduces visitors to the secrets of successful investment, as well as enriching them with a bouquet of inspiring discussions and dialogues in which all entrepreneurs, innovators, and change-makers engage.

desired change

Naglaa Al Midfa, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), said: “Through more than 50 dialogue sessions that witness the participation of elite industry leaders and experts, the two-day festival offers entrepreneurs and visitors the opportunity to interact and learn how to enhance their potential and bring about the desired change. whose positive impact extends in the long term all over the world ». She added: “We chose more than 130 inspiring speakers to participate in the activities of this year’s session, and we took into account the vigor and dynamism of young people keen to pursue existing businesses and innovative business sectors, as the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival will provide them with an educational platform to interact and overcome all obstacles that impede their entry into the world of leadership.” Business”. The festival is witnessing 10 dialogue sessions that it presents through its five platforms, which reflects the diversity of the festival in its session this year, and its transformation into a global attraction for everyone who has a spirit of innovation and initiative.

Venture capital

The session “Venture Capital and the Emerging Companies System: Preparing for Challenges” will start with the participation of Tala Al-Jabri, Basil Moftah and Mahmoud Uday, who shed light on venture capital companies, or what is also known as venture capital, by monitoring the role and path of venture capitalists. In the startup environment, especially in this economic climate, their relationship to the Middle East and the type of companies that are most attractive to them.

The panel discussion “Creating the Next Generation of Change Makers” will host two world-renowned experts, Emirati car racer Hamda Tarim, and Emirati architect and designer Reema Al Muhairi, to talk about their experiences breaking stereotypes in traditionally male-dominated industries, and what the future holds for promising women. in new sectors.

The Saudi journalist and entrepreneur Abd al-Rahman Abu Maleh, one of the most famous pioneers of “podcasting” in the Arab region, sheds light on his journey in building his media company “Eight”, of which he sold part of it for more than 9 million US dollars, which confirms that there is hope to transform media companies independent in the region to large international companies. It also deals with various topics, ranging from literature and languages, to technology, markets and broadcast platforms via the “Internet”.

Infinity and innovation

The festival hosts Dr. Robert Woolcott, co-founder and head of the Global Innovation Network, a global network of innovators, in the discussion session “Innovation at the Heart of a Sustainable Future”, where he presents his vision on the true meaning of innovation, and also reveals how entrepreneurs can make innovation a sustainable practice, as something fundamental to the future of humanity.

The festival is organizing a session entitled “To Infinity and Beyond: The Case of Solar Vehicles”, hosting Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, and Tom Selton, Vice President of Business Development for the Dutch company “Lighttier”, who presents his insight on the first car. Powered by solar energy in the world produced by the company «Lightair». The session also touches on the UAE’s endeavors and efforts to contribute positively to global efforts to reduce the repercussions of climate change, by launching the strategic initiative for climate neutrality 2050, in addition to the role and infrastructure of clean transport in the world.

In its “Web 3.0 and Technology Ecosystem” session, the festival will host Azim Khan, Director of Finance and Partnerships at JetCoin, Ola Lind from the Global Council for Blockchain Technologies, and the famous “blockchain” expert Jamil Abu Warda, to share with the audience their extensive experience in the fields of “blockchain”, And enriching them with valuable information on how to use web technologies to create more intelligent and efficient systems, the role of decentralized technologies, digital economies, and the future of metaverse.

Special techniques and broadening horizons

And participating in the discussion session “From the Middle East and North Africa to Accelerator Incubator Technologies”, is one of the founders of a banking API dedicated to enabling companies to accept bank transfer payments within any application instantly at close to zero cost. The session will also feature Noha Hashem, co-founder of Zywa, the first new bank designed exclusively for teenagers in the Middle East and North Africa.

The session will also be attended by Faisal Toukan, CEO and co-founder of Zeina, an emerging Emirati company specializing in technology and financial solutions, and presenting the first licensed application in the UAE that works on a peer-to-peer (P2P) system. With the aim of simplifying financing, sending and receiving money without going through the complexities of banks and bank accounts, or paying a large commission to complete the transfer process.

Basma Al Said, an Omani expert in mental health and founder of “Whispers of Sukoon Clinics”, will present a lecture entitled “Providing Psychological Support during the Entrepreneurial Journey – Affiliation”, in which she sheds light on the psychological theories of entrepreneurship, and the emotional and mental aspects of individuals who lead their entrepreneurial activities.

The Lebanese journalist, communication consultant and strategic business developer, Wissam Braidi, will lead a discussion session entitled “Expansion and Expanding Horizons” on how to turn challenges into opportunities, and how entrepreneurs can harness their efforts in formulating sustainable solutions to persistent global issues.

Leadership and the path to happiness

A keynote speaker at the festival will be bestselling author Mo Jawdat, who will deliver The Path to Happiness lecture, during which he talks about his 30-year career in technology and how one moment in his life motivated him on his mission to make a billion people happier. Jawdat presents some ideas and visions about achieving the “happiness equation”, as well as the ways to live a life full of joy and hope.

Regarding the partnership of the Sharjah Business Women Council with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, Mariam bin Al Sheikh, Director of the Sharjah Business Women Council, said: “Through our strategic partnership with the festival, we aim to encourage female entrepreneurs who have become an integral part of the entrepreneurship community in the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE. United».

She added, “We look forward to constructive dialogues that discuss the obstacles that hinder individuals from achieving their full potential, as part of the festival’s efforts to empower young men and women, raise their interest in the entrepreneurial scene, and pave a sustainable path for them to achieve sustainable success.”