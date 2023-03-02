The Sharjah Police General Command announced a 50% discount on traffic violations during the current month of March, in continuation of the decision issued by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah regarding the permanent discount project to regulate the percentage of exemption from traffic violations in the emirate, which was announced the day before yesterday.

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Alai Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, stated that the 50% discount for violations came with the aim of settling old violations prior to applying the permanent discount for violations, and includes all violations registered before the date of March 31, 2023, except for aggravated violations.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department called on drivers and vehicle owners to take advantage of the decision to reduce violations and settle the situation, noting that the service of paying fines is available through the Sharjah Police application and the Ministry of Interior application (MOI UAE), in addition to the (Sahl) devices deployed in centers. Police and commercial centers in the emirate.