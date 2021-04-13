The Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah launched a new initiative to reduce public fines by 50% throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The department stated that the initiative comes as part of its efforts to bring happiness to its customers and community members during the holy month to pay the value of the violations recorded against them, noting that the main goal of the violation is to educate community members about the importance of preserving the environment.





