The General Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah announced its launch of an initiative to reduce the value of environmental violations in the emirate by 50% throughout the month of December, on the occasion of the 51st Federation Day of the UAE, as part of the initiatives taken by the department in the framework of spreading awareness and a culture of concern for a healthy and sustainable environment.

The department confirmed that the initiative comes as part of its efforts to bring happiness to its customers and members of society on the occasion of the 51st Union Day, to pay the value of the violations recorded on them.