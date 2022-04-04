The Department of Public Services in Ras Al Khaimah announced the launch of an initiative to reduce the value of environmental violations in the emirate by 50% throughout the holy month of Ramadan, and up to a week after the blessed Eid Al-Fitr, as part of the initiatives taken by the department in the context of spreading awareness and a culture of concern for a sustainable healthy environment.

She explained that the inspectors of “Raqeb” patrols recorded 3,396 environmental violations during the first quarter of this year, pointing out that the aim of the “Raqeb” violations is to educate the community about the importance of the environment and its preservation.



