The Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah launched an initiative to reduce environmental violations by 50% for a period of 3 days, starting today, on the occasion of the International Day of Happiness.

The department confirmed that the initiative comes as part of its efforts to please customers and community members and to motivate and facilitate the violators to pay off the violations recorded against them and which were written by the department’s environmental patrols.





