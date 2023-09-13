The Department of Social Services in Sharjah and Horizon College signed an agreement on the benefits of the Sanad Card, which is a bank card issued by the Department in cooperation with the Sharjah Islamic Bank, enabling all of its members who are eligible for social security, numbering 15 categories that fall under 5 groups, which are “Financial Disability Support” and “Financial Disability Support.” Health care”, “women’s support” and “childhood care support”, and the last group is “support for people with special social circumstances” from obtaining benefits and discounts provided by contributing companies and institutions.

According to the agreement, Horizon University College grants a 35-50% discount to those wishing to study a bachelor’s degree, and 15-50% discount to those wishing to study a master’s degree from the College of Business Administration and the College of Computing, for Sanad card holders who are social security beneficiaries.

The department explained that the goal of the “Sanad” card – since its launch in 2017 – is to help purchase and provide the needs and items needed by beneficiaries of the department’s services, and to improve the standard of decent living for those groups.

The agreement was signed by Hessa Al Hammadi, Director of the Community Cohesion Department in the Department of Social Services, and Dr. Deepak Karla, Vice President of Horizon University College, representing Horizon University College. The Department of Social Services in Sharjah is keen to increase the number of contributing entities based on the signing of agreements between the department with its various partners from government agencies and private institutions, to give beneficiaries of its services access to various options, benefits and discounts on the services, products and facilities provided.

“Sanad” is a bank card issued in cooperation with the Sharjah Islamic Bank, which enables members of the Department of Social Services who are eligible for social security to obtain monthly social assistance. It also allows them to obtain benefits and discounts provided by joint-stock companies and can be extended to the families of their beneficiaries or their representatives. Use it, especially since card holders may be elderly, bedridden, children, disabled, and other groups who are exposed to social circumstances.