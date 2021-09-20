50 dirhams, the price of a “Corona” examination in government hospitals

A worker takes a sample to detect corona

Sami Abdel Raouf (Dubai)

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, announced that the price of a nasal swab to detect the new “Corona” virus is 50 dirhams in government hospitals, indicating that this price is an operational price.

In response to journalists’ questions yesterday at the conference launching the national campaign to raise awareness of seasonal influenza, he said: “Our wise leadership provides all the capabilities and services necessary to preserve the health of society and its members, where the provision of medicine and food is a red line, as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Crown Prince Reign of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al Rand added: “The health authorities are making great efforts that have yielded outstanding results for the early detection of infection with the emerging “Corona” virus, which helped the country to be among the best countries in the world in dealing with the pandemic.”