250 international exhibitors, brands and rehabilitation centers from more than 50 countries participate in the International Expo for People of Determination, which was opened by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, in Dubai. Yesterday, during his tour of the exhibition, His Highness was briefed on the finest assistive technologies and initiatives that contribute to improving the quality of life of more than 50 million people of determination in the Middle East.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Patron of the International Expo for People of Determination, said: “The UAE is committed to moving forward in consolidating its position as one of the best countries in the world in the field of caring for people of determination and enhancing its importance as an international center for assistive technologies and rehabilitation programs that enable people of determination and qualify them to live.” “Independently.”

His Highness added: The People of Determination Expo is a unique international platform for the People of Determination community to benefit from mutual experiences and exchange visions to build an inclusive society. The exhibition’s objectives are also in line with Dubai’s drive to become a friendly city and a preferred tourist destination in the world.

For her part, the Minister of Community Development, Shamma Al Mazrouei, said: “The Emirate of Dubai’s hosting of the International Expo for People of Determination comes to reaffirm that the UAE is a forum for connecting minds and creating the future, for all members of society of all segments, which embodies a great opportunity for international cooperation between all countries.” The world, to learn about the new technical and innovative solutions provided to people of determination.

She added: “The Expo for People of Determination is a reflection of the provisions of the United Nations Convention that the UAE ratified, especially Article Nine, which called for facilitating the accessibility and participation of people of determination to the surrounding physical environment, means of transportation and information, including assistive technology, and that rehabilitation techniques and programs What the exhibition provides to its visitors is the best evidence of this. In addition to the exhibition’s ability to attract people of determination and their families from different countries of the world, to learn about the services that support them, enabling them to live independently on an equal basis with others.”

She emphasized: “The Ministry of Community Development has sought, through a system of policies and strategies that support and enable people of determination, to enable people of determination to have easy access to various information in ways that suit their abilities, and to also enable them to have easy and safe access to various places and services, through the use of modern supportive technologies.” For their movement, communication, and access to various services, products, and information, with the greatest possible independence, which is reflected in the national policy to empower people of determination in the country, in its various health, educational, and employment sectors, and even in the fields of sports, culture, and entertainment.”

She said: “We hope that through the international event, local, regional and international efforts will culminate in providing supportive and encouraging environments for people of determination.”

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, stressed the state’s keenness to provide the best services and facilities that serve people of determination, preserve their health and safety, and help them enjoy a high-level quality of life, leading to community integration, achieving effective participation and promoting… Equal opportunities, and supporting and empowering this group to be able to produce and create.

He said: “The Roads and Transport Authority is one of the leading government agencies in empowering and promoting the well-being of people of determination. Since its establishment, it has sought to translate the leadership’s directives to make Dubai a friendly city for people of determination. These directives have been translated into providing a package of services and facilities for people of determination in various means of transportation.” .

He expressed his happiness with the Authority’s sponsorship of the International Expo for People of Determination, the largest of its kind in the region, and its role in enhancing the UAE’s reputation as a pioneering country in the field of caring for and empowering people of determination.

For his part, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “The UAE is one of the leading countries in integrating people of determination and providing a qualified and flexible environment that gives them the opportunity to unleash their energies and prove their abilities. At Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, we contribute to achieving the leadership’s vision to empower and integrate people of determination into society within the framework of the national policy to empower people of determination launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of creating an inclusive society free of… Barriers ensure empowerment and a decent life for people of determination and their families, and the “My Community… A Place for Everyone” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, which aims to completely transform Dubai into a city friendly to people of determination.

Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawoud Al Hajri, said: “People of determination receive great attention and care from Dubai Municipality teams, and they are also a priority within our strategic community initiatives, which aim in their entirety to provide all facilities, services and requirements that suit their abilities and enable them to live their lives in an optimal way. “It increases their effective contribution to building society, in an effort to raise the level of their quality of life, well-being and happiness.”

Al Hajri added: “Dubai Municipality has achieved distinguished achievements in terms of supporting and empowering people of determination, to enhance their integration into society, by implementing the requirements and specifications of approved buildings and other various facilities in Dubai to be suitable for them, as well as providing all auxiliary facilities in various facilities at the emirate level.” Dubai Municipality has also provided opportunities for people of determination to become municipal cadres, providing them with various administrative jobs that suit the nature of their needs.” For his part, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Sagheer Al Ketbi, said: “The International Expo for People of Determination reflects the cultural face of the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Dubai in particular, as the event establishes Dubai’s general principles regarding enabling people of determination to integrate into society, and making it possible to They have all the opportunities to contribute to the development process, while providing them with the best integrated care systems.”

Al Ketbi stressed that His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum’s sponsorship of the Expo People of Determination Exhibition is an essential guarantee of the successive successes that the exhibition has achieved and is achieving, as Dubai has made its clear mark in this field on the international arena, indicating his happiness to the Dubai Health Authority’s keenness to participate in this. The international event, which represents an important opportunity to showcase all the capabilities that the Emirate of Dubai provides to care for people of determination.

The Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Abdullah Abdul Ali Al-Humaidan, praised the organization of the specialized exhibition, stressing that the exhibition is a destination dedicated to improving the lives of people of determination, and presents the latest findings in the world in the field of assistive technology products and solutions and robotics, which reflects the role of the UAE and its efforts aimed at Ensuring integration and availability, with the support and cooperation of various government bodies.

He said: “Zayed Higher Organization is keen to participate in this major international forum, because of the benefits it has for the organization’s members from the categories of people of determination.”

The Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, said: “We are participating in the current session of the exhibition with a number of innovations that are being launched for the first time in the world, and designed specifically to serve people of determination, and among these innovations is “Sensory Ambulance,” which was invented and implemented in accordance with best practices. Universal, depending on the nature and type of disability, which contributes to achieving smooth communication between paramedics and patients of determination from a cognitive and sensory perspective.

The “Knowledge Center” discusses health care and rehabilitation of people of determination

As part of its strategic partnership with the Expo People of Determination, the Community Development Authority in Dubai opened Knowledge Center work sessions, lasting over three days, hosting an elite group of service and technology providers directed at People of Determination, government and private agencies, and advocates for People of Determination from inside and outside the country.

In the presence of the Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, the Director of the Department of People with Disabilities at the Community Development Authority, Dr. Alia Al Qasimi, opened the working sessions, stressing that this center represents an important opportunity for meaningful discussions, rich workshops, and to present success stories that have been able to Reshaping the lives of people who did not surrender to challenges and faced all difficulties with strength, a sign that redefines the future of inclusion and empowerment. She said that the sessions and workshops prepared for this event were carefully organized to explore new solutions, showcase emerging technologies, and present success stories that illuminate the path towards a more integrated society, noting that the knowledge center will allow the exchange of ideas and experiences, and will open the way for joint cooperation in initiatives and projects that enhance integration and empowerment. People of determination, and contributes to improving the stability and happiness of all segments of society.