New York.- Nearly fifty countries, including the United States and members of the European Union, asked Venezuelan authorities at the UN on Thursday to “immediately” publish the election results and allow for “impartial verification” of the results.

“We urge the National Electoral Council (CNE) to immediately publish the results of the presidential election vote from all polling stations and allow impartial verification of the results by independent observers for the sake of credibility, legitimacy and transparency of the electoral process,” they requested in a statement read by the representative of Panama.

The declaration was supported by countries such as Australia, Canada, Bulgaria, Spain, France, Japan, Italy, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Uruguay, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union, among others. Without having yet published the voting records of the presidential elections held on July 28, the Venezuelan electoral authorities attributed the victory to the ruler Nicolás Maduro, despite the opposition’s claims that its candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, currently exiled in Spain, was the winner with more than 60 percent of the votes.

According to a preliminary report by a UN panel of experts, released on August 13, the CNE “failed to comply with basic transparency and integrity measures” and “failed to meet” established deadlines.

“It is time for Venezuelans to engage in constructive and inclusive negotiations to resolve this electoral impasse and peacefully restore democratic norms (…) and the wishes of the Venezuelan people,” the statement said. It also expressed “great concern” about human rights abuses and violations, including killings, arbitrary detentions, intimidation tactics and the lack of guarantees for a fair trial for opponents.