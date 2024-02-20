The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center reported that the completion rate of the tasks of building and assembling the “MBZ-Sat” satellite has reached 50%, and it is scheduled to be launched in the second half of this year.

The Assistant Director General for Space Engineering at the Center and the Director of the “MBZ-Sat” satellite project, Engineer Amer Al-Sayegh, said: “MBZ-Sat is considered the second satellite to be built in the Center’s history, by a specialized team of citizen engineers, and the most advanced in the region.” In the field of high-resolution and clear space photography, it is expected that work on fully assembling it will be completed before the first half of this year, and it will be transported for final technical checks before the launch aboard a SpaceX (Falcon 9) rocket in the United States of America.”

This came during a recent media meeting organized by the Centre, which was attended by the Centre’s Director General, Engineer Salem Al Marri, and the Assistant Director General of Space Exploration Operations and Director of the “Mars 2117” Program at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, Engineer Adnan Al Rayes, at the Centre’s headquarters in Al Khawaneej.

Al-Sayegh added: “The center’s team has completed conducting technical and technical tests for the components and parts of the satellite, the bulk of which were manufactured by local and national companies,” noting that 90% of the mechanical systems and 100% of the cables were developed in the country by the private sector. In addition to 50% of electronic systems.

He explained that the center is coordinating with partners to launch the “MBZ-Sat” satellite in the second half of this year, to determine the launch ports, timings and appropriate conditions that will help the success of the operation, pointing out that the duration of the satellite’s operation in orbit is expected to reach eight years.

Al Sayegh pointed out that the satellite, which bears the initials of the name of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, was developed entirely on the territory of the country, where it was designed and manufactured at the center in the Al Khawaneej area in Dubai, making it a 100% national industry. In addition to the contribution of the Emirati private sector, whether with raw materials of aluminum, cables and other materials used, all of which are from Emirati companies.

He explained that the satellite, which took about four years to build, will improve the accuracy of image capture by more than double the level provided by previous systems, and will also increase the speed of downlink data transmission by three times the current capacity, and the fully automated system will be able to schedule and process The images were sent more than 10 times the images that the center currently produces, and one of the technologies used in the project is jet propulsion, which is an ionization system for electrical vectors to move the moon in outer space. The center’s engineers also developed the process of directing and moving the moon and determining the locations of satellite images with high accuracy.

He added: “The ways to benefit from the images and data provided by the center will vary between using them in the fields of sustainable urban planning, monitoring environmental changes, in addition to predicting natural weather phenomena, and monitoring water quality, in addition to supporting its efforts to address crises and manage global disasters, which includes assessing damages.” resulting from disasters, in addition to helping organizations find solutions to mitigate the effects of floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters, and for reconstruction.”

“MBZ-Sat” will also contribute to meeting the growing commercial demand for satellites, which provide high-resolution images that allow details to be viewed, within an area of ​​less than one square meter, which is one of the most advanced features in space.