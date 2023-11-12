The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has completed 50% of the project to develop the intersection of Jurn Al Sabkha Street with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, which includes the implementation of four bridges, with a length of 2,874 meters, and a capacity of 17,600 vehicles per hour. The project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to complete the development of the infrastructure of the road network, to keep pace with the continuous development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, and to accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The company executing the project has completed the work of bridge foundations and columns, while work continues on pouring bridge walls and iron supports, widening roads, lighting works, and rainwater drainage networks.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, said: “The project comes within the plan to develop the axis of Jarn Al Sabkha Street, one of the important axes linking Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Streets, and contributes to achieving the flow of traffic between… Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, First Al Khail Street, and Al Asayel Street.” He stressed that the project, upon its opening, will contribute to shortening the distance and reducing the travel time for traffic heading from Jarn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road towards Al Qusais and Sharjah, by 40%, as the time taken will decrease from 20 minutes to 12 minutes during peak hours. It will also contribute In reducing the travel time for traffic heading from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street right to Al Yalayis Street towards Jebel Ali Port, from 21 minutes to seven minutes, by 70%.

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors explained that the project includes the implementation of four bridges, the first of which is a bridge at the intersection of Jarn Al-Sabkha Street and Al-Asayel Street, with a length of 943 meters, a capacity of two lanes in each direction, and a capacity of 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions. The bridge allows for continuity of traffic. The freeway linking Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, while the second bridge is 601 meters long, with a capacity of two lanes, and serves traffic from Jarn Al Sabkha Street in the west towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the north towards Al Qusais and Sharjah, and its capacity is estimated at about 3,200 vehicles per hour. As for the third bridge in the project, it is 646 meters long, with a capacity of two lanes, and allows the continuity of free traffic and avoids traffic interference for traffic coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, heading north to Al Yalayis Street, towards Jebel Ali Port. The capacity of the bridge is estimated at about 3,200. vehicles per hour. The length of the Fourth Bridge is 666 metres, with a capacity of two lanes, and contributes to achieving the flow of traffic and avoiding traffic interference coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to the entrances to the Dubai Production City area. It is estimated The bridge’s capacity is about 3,200 vehicles per hour.

The project includes the implementation of road works with a length of more than seven kilometers, the development of surface intersections on the service road adjacent to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, in addition to road lighting works, traffic signals, traffic systems, and the implementation of a rainwater drainage network and an irrigation systems network.

Mattar Al Tayer:

• 17,600 vehicles per hour, the capacity of the new bridges.

• The project contributes to reducing travel time by 70% for traffic heading from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street right to Al Yalayis Street towards Jebel Ali Port.