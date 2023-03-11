A few days ago, rapper 50 Cent shared an image on his networks with the phrase “Vice City” in the center. What was unique was that this image used the exact same font and neon lighting from the game Grand Theft Auto. However they have nothing to do with it.

The rapper deleted the post a few hours later. Now the Deadline medium confirmed that the Vice City series is in production, but it is not related to the Rockstar game saga. They simply share the same name, although why 50 Cent used the exact image in question is anyone’s guess.

A synopsis of the series was also released. This will be about a trio of soldiers who return from their service to settle in the city of Miami. Here they meet a Colombian trafficker with whom they will start a new criminal network.

Although the plot sounds like something we might expect from Grand Theft Auto Vice Cityis a totally independent series. According to Deadline, the name of this new series may change before its premiere. Perhaps 50 Cent will be forced to look for a new title to avoid GTA ties.

What is Grand Theft Auto Vice City?

Grand Theft Auto Vice City It is one of the most beloved installments of this Rockstar Games criminal saga. In it we take control of Tommy Vercetti, a former member of the mafia who starts his own criminal empire. All in an eighties environment within a fictitious version of the city of Miami.

The plot of Vice City took a lot of inspiration from Scarface and Miami Vice for your setting and characters. Many critics of the time applauded its story and to this day it is still considered one of the best entries in the franchise. Have you already played it? Do you think it deserves a series?

