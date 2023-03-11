Some days ago, 50 Cent posted on Instagram an image with the logo of Vice Citywhich made the fans of Grand Theft Auto got excited thinking it was a possible collaboration between the rapper and Rockstar Games for the next GTA VI.

But what do you think? After hyping everyone by posting that “I’ll explain later” and that “this is going to be bigger than POWER”. The rapper clarified that he will be producing a series called “Vice City” for Paramount+.

But the worst thing is that, this series is not related to Rockstar Games, nor to GTA Vice Citynor with GTA 6. Despite this, rumors about a possible collaboration of the rapper with Rockstar have not stopped circulating since he published a post on Instagram with the logo of Vice City.

You have to remember that dr drewho usually collaborates with 50 Centalready worked in music for gta online. “Vice City” will be an original series created by Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters, and produced by Chad Stahelski (john wick, Ghost of Tsushima).

50 Centwill be the producer of a television series called “Vice City“, through his production company G-Unit Film & Television. The series is set in Miami in the 1980s and follows three friends who team up with a mysterious Colombian to pursue the “American dream” through criminal activities.

To avoid further confusion (and perhaps a Rockstar lawsuit) 50 Cent deleted the posts with the logo Vice City.

Via: techstory

Editor’s note: I hope that with the viralization of this matter 50 cent would realize that it would not be a bad idea to talk about this with Rockstar. Without a doubt, one or another cameo of our favorite characters would give the series a little push.