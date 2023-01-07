The new aids

The new shipment of aid to Ukraine sent by the United States includes 50 Bradley tanks, 500 anti-tank missiles and 250,000 rounds of ammunition. The US is also sending 100 M113 armored personnel carriers, 55 ambush and mine resistant armored personnel carriers (MRAPS) and 138 Humvees, as well as ammunition for high mobility rocket artillery systems, air defense systems and thousands of artillery shells, according to the Pentagon. Typically the Bradley M2A2 is armed with a top mounted 25mm cannon, machine gun and a TOW anti-tank missile launcher which can be fired when the vehicle stops. The TOW, acronym for tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided, is fired only at targets that soldiers can see on the battlefield, making it very effective in open spaces such as deserts and large fields. An exercise can be seen in the video just with the TOW system



