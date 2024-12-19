The public transport aid that were launched in 2022 to help households cope with the rise in inflation will be maintained beyond the date on which they were to expire, on December 31. The Government has reached an agreement almost at the last moment with Podemos to extend them as they have existed until now for six more months, until June 30, 2025. From then on, another formula will come into force, which will no longer be for the entire population until now, although government sources suggest that they will continue to be “quite universal.”

The extension until the middle of next year has allowed the Government to ensure the Podemos support for the decree law which, in this way, will be able to approve in the Council of Ministers next Monday, December 23. Government sources confirm that they also have the affirmative vote of PNV and Juntswhich, although they advocated ending the bonuses for the entire population that have been in place for the last two years, have accepted this final formula.

The demands of the purple ones to maintain the system of bonuses as it has worked in the last two years had become in recent weeks the last big obstacle so that the Executive would have closed the parliamentary support to validate in Congress a decree with which, in principle, it was going to start cutting transport aid. According to its initial plans, which as of January 1 they would no longer be universalthat is, of identical application to the entire population regardless of their circumstances.

In previous days, government sources pointed out that, if not for everyone, they would continue to be “quite universal” and pointed to a budget close to one billion of euros, compared to the 1,300 that the bonuses have cost the Ministry in 2024. On the contrary, for Can The Government’s plan assumed “dismantle” the bonus system.

Half-year extension

This Thursday, the Government and Podemos have reached an intermediate agreement, to maintain current aid until mid-2025, with a half-year extension. That is, the free Cercanías and Media Distancia trainsdiscounts 50% on Avant trains for frequent users and the discount on the price of the transport passto travel by subway or bus in cities. In this case, the central government contribution of 30% on the price of the fertilizers as long as the autonomous communities contribute at least another 20%. This raises the reduction to a minimum of 50%, although regional governments such as the Community of Madrid raised it to 60%, providing a regional discount of 30 instead of 20%.

Starting July 1, 2025these conditions will be modified in terms that the Government has not yet detailed but that will go in the direction of restrict bonusesin line with Puente’s conviction that these bonuses served to alleviate the burden on households of inflation runaway that has been moderated, but not for the objective linked to decarbonization, to ensure that whoever uses their change your private car for public transportsomething that has not happened. To achieve this, the Minister of Transport, Oscar Puenteadvocates improving public transportation service.

In the second half of the year, aid is expected to no longer be for everyone, but for various population groups. As Puente pointed out months ago, the idea is to give bonuses above all to youthsto the most vulnerable population economically and frequent users in the case of trains, but predictably not as up to now. Instead of being able to acquire multi-trip tickets a priori at very reduced prices, and around which frauds have been detected from the beginning, among the few clues that Puente sobre has given The future model appears a mechanism by which frequent travelers will obtain their bonus a posteriori, depending on the trips made, and it would be greater depending on their number.