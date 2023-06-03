Amapá leads the ranking of indebtedness in March; in the State, more than 70% are in debt with the Tax Authorities

More than 7.5 million MEIs are in default for at least 1 month with the IRS. According to the Tax Authorities, based on data from March 2023, 50.2% of individual micro-entrepreneurs did not pay the DAS (Simples Nacional Collection Document).

The numbers compiled by Power360 show that MEI’s default reached, in the last 6 years, its peak during the covid-19 pandemic. In 2021, 62.3% of individual microentrepreneurs were in debt with the Federal Revenue.

Last year, the percentage dropped to 50.2%, the same rate registered in 2023.

The states of the North region lead the MEI default ranking. Amapá is the State with the highest number of MEIs in debt with the Federal Revenue: 71.6%. Next are Amazonas, Pará, Roraima and Acre.

The MEI tax ranges from R$67 to R$72, depending on the activity performed by the microentrepreneur. The amount includes charges such as INSS (paid to Social Security), ISS (to cities) and ICMS (to states).

Values ​​are not considered the main cause of default, said the director of the Department of Crafts and Individual Microentrepreneurs, Raissa Rossiterfrom the Always (Secretary of Micro and Small Enterprises and Entrepreneurship), to the Power360. According to the director, the lack of payment of the tax in this category is related to the daily workload of entrepreneurs.

“MEI there are so many micro decisions to make that the DAS is one more that gets lost in the middle of the fight for survival. We are going to start a targeted campaign to raise awareness and provide information in a simpler way about the importance of these obligations”he said.