zombie 100 it was one of the most impressive anime to arrive in the summer season of 2023. However, the delivery of its chapters has been quite irregular. Although there are positive things, if you want to read the story, Panini has its distribution license in Spanish. It currently has thirteen issues published.

The story is very flirtatious, so you have options. However, if you prefer the brand new animation, perhaps you could take a look at the zombie anime that I recommend below:

Sankarea

Sankarea is one of the curious anime that presents you with a strange romance between high school boys. Sanka Rea, the protagonist, belongs to an important family and will become a zombie.

For his part, Chiharu Furuya is a young man who has a predilection (obsession) for zombies. Somehow, his paths were fated to cross.

Although this anime is about zombies, romance is the backbone and therefore aesthetics are not neglected of a girl who slowly loses her mind, while also developing the relationship between the young people. It is a delivery that allows us to review a new facet of zombies.

The manga installment had two endings, one that sticks more to keeping the romance alive with a happy ending and another more sinister that sticks to the notion of zombies.

While it’s not the best zombie anime, it’s entertaining. It should be noted that the anime installment failed to adapt the entire manga work.

zombieland saga

zombieland saga It will be one of the installments most similar to the anime of Zom 100. Not only does it maintain the same aesthetic of bright colors and the animation stroke, but it also illustrates us with characters in particular work environments.

the girls of zombieland saga they want to be idols and in a much kinder way than Akira suffered, the cast will face different scenarios to reach their goal. Let’s remember that the idol industry is complex, however, the girls in this series will fill us with laughter and freshness.

zombie loan

Like Sankarea, Zombie Loan It is not finished as an anime adaptation. Follow the story of a couple of zombies who have acquired a contract with a zombie organization.so they can continue living but have to help with some jobs that involve liquidating others.

Michiru is a high school student who has a special power, she has the eyes of a shinigami.in other words, is able to see when a person has little time left to live.

Michiru can see the black rings around people’s necks, the darker they are, the closer they are to death. One day he realizes that the rings of Chika Akatsuki and Shito Tachibana, his schoolmates, are overly dark and he tries to warn them.

They will reveal to her that they have a strange contract to fulfill and after that they will force her to help them in their mission.

The story hides great secrets about the existence of the protagonists themselves.

Kōtetsujō no Kabaneri

This zombie anime is what is expected in a classic way from the word zombie. So we will have a lot of tension, blood (but red and not magenta, electric blue or apple green), and chaos.

It should be noted that it is a kind of steampunk since it is set in the framework of the industrial revolution. At this time there are the kabane, which are creatures that bite people, infect them and turn them into the undead.

The kabane are intelligent and aggressive beings. They are difficult to defeat due to their hearts having an almost insurmountable defense of iron. Thanks to this, the weapons that are needed to exterminate them in addition to the skills, create a dangerous landscape for humans.

The story focuses on Ikoma, a young man who lost his sister at the hands of a kabane, which is why he feels even more aversion towards them. She stays alive in the stations (armored steam locomotives) in which humanity has managed to survive while creating a special weapon to wipe out the kabane.

One day his locomotive suffers an attack and in the midst of the chaos, Ikoma is bitten by a kabane, but to avoid turning into a zombie, he puts iron rings on various areas of his body so as not to give in to the virus. After that it will start the new adventure, now that he is half zombie half human.

The Empire Of Corpses (Shisha No Teikoku)

Wow, although with a different and less humorous design than Akira Tendo’s, this installment does attack labor issues.

In an alternate 19th century, it seems that Dr. Victor Frankenstein had a slightly different but just as successful project. His creations bequeathed a different future, since in the world of the series, zombies are used for certain jobs.

Zombies do not have a sentient (or real) soul, they have necroware that replaces the soul’s function and can be upgraded with a computer program. In this way, zombies function mechanically, without thinking or feeling (interesting, isn’t it? Is part of thought found in the soul? Far from the ideal of the mind as a sensitivity to any type of thought).

The protagonist will be young doctor John Watson who, as a secret agent, has the mission of finding the original notes of Dr. Frankenstein in the middle of a conspiracy, very steam punk on his part.

zombie anime

Of course there are more zombie anime (Highschool of Dead, Sunday Without God, Is this a Zombie?, Corpse Princess, School live!, Red Garden), however, I selected anime that present some idea similar to that of Zom 100. For example, that makes you think about the questions of labor (The Empire Of Corpses (Shisha No Teikoku and zombie loan) or that allows you to recognize the zombies from a new, fresh and cute perspective (Zombie Land Saga, Sankarea) and also that it reminds you a bit of what zombies are like in the most classic way, to maintain a clear contrast (Kōtetsujō no Kabaneri).

Zombies are one of the most interesting horror imaginary figures and are part of the most interesting humanoid otherness today. So it is always refreshing to take a look at them from the different perspectives that rebuild and diversify them. What kind of zombies could we fear today? What kind of zombies could we relate to?

Go ahead and check out some of the zombie anime I selected, they may not be better than Akira but they will make you rethink zombies on your own.

