The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanors Court issued rulings in three different traffic cases, where five young men were convicted of reckless and reckless driving on the highway, by parading through residential neighborhoods, endangering their lives and the lives of road users, in addition to causing damage to public roads.

The sentences handed down to convicts included; Imprisonment for six months for each of them, with the replacement of the penalty of imprisonment for community service for a period of three months, and forcing them to pay fines totaling 50,000 dirhams, in addition to stopping the work of driving licenses for each of them for a period of six months, and confiscating their vehicles, and selling them at a public auction, to restore the public roads that they caused causing damage to it.

The Public Prosecution praised the role of the Abu Dhabi Police in quickly arresting and bringing the accused, stressing that showing cars in public streets is one of the most irresponsible behaviors for young people, as it poses a threat to their lives and the lives of other road users.

She appealed to educational and community authorities to cooperate with the concerned authorities and to intensify awareness campaigns to curb irresponsible behavior on the roads.

She explained that the Federal Penal Code stipulates that “a person who willfully commits an act that endangers people’s lives, health, security or freedoms shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine or one of these two penalties.” The Public Prosecution had referred the defendants to the Misdemeanors Court on charges of “driving vehicles without numbers on the public road recklessly and recklessly, and by parading and examining woes, in the midst of residential neighborhoods, endangering their lives and the lives of road users, while causing noise in residential areas, and causing damage to the road surface and public property.” ».

