Five people between the ages of 18 and 20 were injured in a vehicle accident resulting from reckless and reckless driving in a sandy area in Al Ruwayyah in Dubai.

The Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that the accident occurred yesterday evening, as Dubai Police received a report about the deterioration of a vehicle in the Al Ruwayyah area, so traffic patrols moved in, and it was found that the driver of the vehicle, “M.A.M.,” is a citizen aged The 19-year-old was driving the vehicle recklessly and performing stunts in the sandy arena, when the vehicle suddenly swerved from him, injuring him and four others who were with him, with injuries ranging from severe to moderate, as a result of which they were transported to the hospital to receive treatment.

Experts from the Traffic Accident Department's inspection department moved to the accident site to inspect and collect accurate evidence to find out the reasons that led to its occurrence, while traffic patrols secured the accident site and facilitated the arrival of ambulances and rescue vehicles to carry out their tasks and take the necessary measures.

Al Mazrouei warned of the danger of showing off and driving recklessly, as it leads to crashes and run-overs, exposing passengers and those in desert areas to the risk of serious injury and loss of life. He called for avoiding driving near places where families who are camping gather.