Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that five young men must return the amount of 149 thousand dirhams, which they fraudulently seized from a woman.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against five young men, in which she demanded that they oblige them to return 149,000 dirhams to her, explaining that they defrauded her, as one of them called her by phone and told her that he and his colleagues were employees of the bank affiliated with her own account, obtained her personal data, and withdrew from her account. 149 thousand dirhams.

She added that the defendants were convicted under a criminal ruling, but they still refrain from returning the amount without any legal justification.

For its part, the court indicated in the reasons for its ruling that it is proven from reviewing the copy of the judgment issued in the criminal case that the defendants were convicted of the charge of appropriating themselves and others, who were previously tried, the amount owned by the victim (the plaintiff). And that was by using a fraudulent way that one of them claimed that he works in the bank, and that her bank card needs to be updated. He asked her for her bank details, and she provided him with them, so he quickly withdrew the cash from her bank account, and transferred it to the accounts of the rest of the defendants, using an information technology method. This judiciary has become absolutely final because it is not challenged, and it has decided on the common basis between the two lawsuits, the civil and criminal ones, and in their legal description, and attributing it to the perpetrator.

The court indicated that “the plaintiff stated in her lawsuit statement that the defendants did not return the seized amount, and the court did not prove their innocence of the amount, and then it is proven that the defendants’ debt is still occupied by the plaintiff with the claimed amount, which is with him the case is valid and proven, The plaintiff must respond to her request, and eliminate the defendants for the amount claimed.

The court ruled obliging the defendants to pay the plaintiff 149 thousand dirhams, according to the reasons and expenses.