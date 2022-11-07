The Public Prosecution Office of the State clarified, through a film material that it published yesterday, on its accounts on social media, the penalty for inserting narcotic substances into the drink or food of others. The Public Prosecution indicated that, according to Article 50 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021, regarding combating narcotics and psychotropic substances, anyone who plants any of the narcotics or psychotropic substances shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years and a fine of no less than 20,000 dirhams. stipulated in any of the schedules attached to this Decree-Law, in a drink or food for others, or causing him to drink it without his knowledge of its reality.

She pointed out that the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than 10 years if the acts stipulated in the first paragraph of this article are committed with the intent of committing a crime against the victim, or making him addicted to those narcotics or psychotropic substances. If that result is achieved, that is considered an aggravating circumstance. The penalty shall be life imprisonment or the death penalty if the acts stipulated in the first paragraph of this article result in the death of the victim.

The dissemination of this information comes within the framework of the State Public Prosecution’s ongoing campaign to enhance the legal culture among members of society, publish all new and updated legislation in the country, and raise the level of public awareness of the law, with the aim of spreading the culture of law as a way of life.