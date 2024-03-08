The Court of Appeal in Dubai upheld a ruling by a court of first instance, sentencing a person to five years in prison after he was convicted of bringing and possessing narcotic drugs. He was also punished with three months in prison for assaulting or resisting an employee in charge of the anti-drug law while performing his job, in addition to a fine of 100. One thousand dirhams for the charge of bringing.

The accused appealed the first instance ruling, and the prosecution also appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, which decided to accept the appeal in form, but upheld the appealed ruling. It stated in the merits of its case that the ruling issued by the court of first instance covered all the facts of the case with insight and insight, and included the details of the incident.