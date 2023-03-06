Home page World

In 2018, 13 people were rescued from a cave in Thailand, one of the survivors is now dead. The 17-year-old footballer suffered a head injury.

CHIANG RAI – In the summer of 2018, the whole world watched a rescue operation that freed 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach from a cave. One of them has now died, possibly suffering a head injury. The Buddhist funeral ceremonies have been taking place since Saturday.

Cave accident in Thailand: 5 years after the rescue, a survivor dies

On June 23, 2018, a football team in Thailand was caught and trapped by floodwaters while exploring a cave. The rescue operation, in which international teams were involved, lasted 17 days. Both the boys and their trainer survived, although one of the rescue divers died. The pictures of the action went around the world.

The images of the rescue of the teenage footballers who were trapped in a cave in Thailand with their coach in 2018 went around the world. Now one of those rescued has been found dead. © THAI NAVY SEALS/Imago

One of the boys was Duangphet Phromthep, then twelve years old. Like the British newspaper, among others Daily Mail reported that he continued to play football after being rescued from the cave and was the only one of the group to receive a scholarship to a football academy in Leicester, UK. About a year and a half ago, “Dom”, as his friends called him, moved to Great Britain.

After cave accident: Thai man found dead in his room

However, the 17-year-old Thai was found dead in this football academy on February 12. He suffered a head injury, but there are no more details about the circumstances. Loud Daily Mail there were no witnesses. When Dom was found lying on the floor of his room, he was already unconscious.

The aspiring soccer player was then taken to the hospital by rescue workers and died there after two days. The Thai’s coach confirmed this to the British media. It was not until Saturday (March 4) that the remains arrived in Thailand, which is a popular travel destination for Germans, among others, where the multi-day Buddhist funeral ceremonies are currently taking place.

Thailand cave survivor dead, football coach ‘shocked and stunned’

The British Football Academy was “shocked and stunned” by the sudden death of the Thai, his coach said. Dom had no health problems and was also subjected to a detailed fitness check because of his student visa.

In 2018, Duangphet Phromthep’s life was saved in a spectacular rescue operation, now the Thai is dead. © Sakchai Lalit/AP

“My thoughts are with his family and friends,” the 17-year-old’s coach said Daily Mail. “I have to think back to his dream of becoming a professional footballer and representing his country. I still hear his voice in my head.” The exact cause is still unclear almost three weeks after Dom’s death.

After cave accident: 17-year-old footballer is dead – funeral takes place in Thailand

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased called on social media to support the family financially to transport her son’s remains from the UK to Thailand. “Our family is not rich and lately he was the main breadwinner. Please help us bring his body back,” she says Daily Mail quoted.

This actually happened on Saturday, March 4th. The boy’s ashes arrived in his home province of Chiang Rai in northern Thailand. According to Buddhist rituals, his funeral lasts for several days. His fate and that of the twelve other people who survived the cave drama in Thailand in 2018 was only recently filmed. (mef/dpa)