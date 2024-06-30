The Public Prosecution’s Criminal Information Center (Wa’i), via social media, stated the penalty for disclosing work secrets under the title “Work secrets are trust,” noting that Article 432 of Federal Decree Law No. 31 of 2021 promulgating the Crimes and Penal Code stipulates that it is punishable by imprisonment. For a period of not less than one year, and with a fine of not less than 20 thousand dirhams, or with one of these two penalties, whoever, by virtue of his profession, craft, status, or art, is the keeper of a secret and divulges it in circumstances other than those authorized by law, or uses it for his own benefit or for the benefit of another person. This is unless the person concerned gives permission for the secret to be disclosed or used.

The penalty shall be temporary imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, if the perpetrator is a public employee, or charged with a public service, and the secret was entrusted to him during, because of, or on the occasion of the performance of his job or service.

The dissemination of this information aims to enhance the legal culture among members of society, and to disseminate new and updated legislation in the country.