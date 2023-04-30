They are looking for relatives of Melissa Aparicio of 5 years oldone of the 30 injuries from the accident happened in compostela, Nayaritthat already claimed the lives of 18 peoplefrom Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Through publications on social networks of local media, they have disseminated the photograph of Melissa, who does not have direct relatives in the clinic which is found

Melissa went transferred to clinic 1 HGZ (General Zone Hospital) of the IMSS in Tepic, Nayarit after the accident.

“2nd help to locate Melissa Aparicio’s parents, this little girl has no direct family with us clinic 1 HGZ Tepic, Nayarit”, they reported through the Compostela and its surroundings page.

It should be noted that the minor shares a last name with Sofía Belén Hernández Aparicio, 9 years old, who is also one of the injured in the accident.

At night they looked for relatives of Sofía, under the names Margarita Aparicio, and Francisco Javier Hernández, who They were also in the accident. See also A magical quartet. Compostela, the Island of Mexcaltitán, Jala and Sayulita places to discover the magic of Nayarit

even though still It is not confirmed if Melissa Aparicio is related to Sofía Belén , They continue to search for Melissa’s relativeswhile last night Sofia was already identified by a relative .

It should be noted that the Attorney General of the State of Nayarit (FGE) He has not provided information about what happened has not updated the list of people who were in the accident either.

The list that local media the DEBATE team has published It does not specify if it is only for injured people or also for deceased people However, they are all people who were on the bus that overturned.

List of people who were on the bus (without confirming if the list is only of the injured or also of the deceased):