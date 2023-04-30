They are looking for relatives of Melissa Aparicio of 5 years oldone of the 30 injuries from the accident happened in compostela, Nayaritthat already claimed the lives of 18 peoplefrom Guadalajara, Jalisco.
Through publications on social networks of local media, they have disseminated the photograph of Melissa, who does not have direct relatives in the clinic which is found
Melissa went transferred to clinic 1 HGZ (General Zone Hospital) of the IMSS in Tepic, Nayarit after the accident.
“2nd help to locate Melissa Aparicio’s parents, this little girl has no direct family with us clinic 1 HGZ Tepic, Nayarit”, they reported through the Compostela and its surroundings page.
It should be noted that the minor shares a last name with Sofía Belén Hernández Aparicio, 9 years old, who is also one of the injured in the accident.
At night they looked for relatives of Sofía, under the names Margarita Aparicio, and Francisco Javier Hernández, who They were also in the accident.
even though still It is not confirmed if Melissa Aparicio is related to Sofía Belén, They continue to search for Melissa’s relativeswhile last night Sofia was already identified by a relative.
It should be noted that the Attorney General of the State of Nayarit (FGE) He has not provided information about what happenedhas not updated the list of people who were in the accident either.
The list that local media the DEBATE team has published It does not specify if it is only for injured people or also for deceased peopleHowever, they are all people who were on the bus that overturned.
List of people who were on the bus (without confirming if the list is only of the injured or also of the deceased):
- Neytar Said Perez Vazquez 7 years
- Luz Edith Flores Vazquez 34 years old
- Jatziri Lucero Aparicio Flores 12 years old
- Melani Guadalupe Aparicio Flores 6 years old
- Carmen Alejandra American Escobedo 26 years old
- Yerik Uriel Albizu American 3 years
- Melisa Aparicio 5 years
- Sofia Belén 9 years old
- Dayana Monserrat 6 years
- Victor Adrian Villegas Flores 41 years old
- Luz Elena Yerena 41 years old
- Francisco Javier Hernandez 35 years old
- Bernardo Torres 50 years
- Jose Antonio Chavez
- Abraham Lamb of the Cross
- Carla Fernanda Rodríguez 20 years old
- Denise 4 years
- Antonio Godoy 43 years old
- Jose de Jesus 77 years
- Maria Elizabeth Quezada 21 years old
- Derek Gadiel Albizu American 6 years
- Luis Demetrio Vazquez 60 years old
- Claudia Munoz 56 years old
- Amelia Hernandez Gonzalez 68 years old
- American Jaime Escobedo 36 years old
- Elvira Escobedo 61 years old
- Adriana Neri 40 years old
- Deytan 7 years
- daisy aparicio
- Monica Guadalupe 11 years old
