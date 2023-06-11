A five-year-old girl disappeared in Florence, in the Novoli area. Saturday morning Kataleya, this is the name of the little girl, was in the building where she lives, the former Astor hotel which is occupied by various families, while her mother was at work. Around 13 she disappeared. Apparently, just before she had quarreled with other children. When she came home her mother didn’t find her. After looking for her in vain, she filed a complaint with the police.

When she disappeared, she was wearing a white T-shirt and purple pants. According to what was disseminated on fb, the Peruvian community in Florence is participating in the research, which has organized groups since yesterday evening to find the little girl. The searches, in which the firefighters also participate together with the carabinieri, are also underway in an occupied building in via Boccherini, along the Mugnone river and near the Cascine park. The canine units of the Arma are also arriving. Many appeals spread on social media and via whatsapp to look for the little girl and invite anyone with news to provide it.

Checks with the dog unit were also carried out along the Mugnone river and near the Cascine park.