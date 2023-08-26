Turin, 5-year-old girl falls from the fifth floor: saved by a passerby

A 5-year-old girl who fell from the fifth floor of a building in Turin was saved by a passerby who caught her.

The incident took place in Nice 389 on the morning of Saturday 26 August. According to what was reconstructed, the girl was walking on the ledge when she lost her balance and fell down.

To attract the attention of the passerby who then saved the little one, a tenant of the opposite building who started screaming when he saw the little girl out the window.

“We were passing we were on foot. We heard a guy from the balcony of the building across from her yelling telling her to stand there” she told The Republic Gloria Piccolo, the girlfriend of Mattia Aguzzi, 37, the man who saved the girl’s life.

“The little girl was sitting on the ledge. I tried to buzz everyone in the building to let them know that there was a little girl on the ledge, but when I turned around the little girl was already down and Mattia had grabbed her. He fell to his knees. She started crying and at that point we said: she IS alive ”added the woman.

The little girl, who was transported to the hospital immediately afterwards, is doing well and, according to an initial reconstruction, was at home with her parents.