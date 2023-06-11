“The investigations are 360 ​​degrees. We have no element at the moment that makes us lean towards one track rather than another” as regards Mia Kataleya, whom the family members call Kata, the 5-year-old girl who has been missing since yesterday. “All hypotheses are open, including that of abduction by adults or removal,” said General Gabriele Vitagliano, provincial commander of the police in Florence.

Read also

Kata’s sketch

The little girl lives in the former Astor hotel in the Florentine district of Novoli. In a press release, the Prefecture, which had already released the photo of the girl, also reports the description of Kata: 115 cm tall, brown hair and eyes. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, purple trousers and black shoes.

The investigations

The investigations into the disappearance of the little girl therefore range in every direction and the carabinieri investigators are investigating every detail that is emerging. The mother of the child, Caterina, and the brother’s family who live in the same building occupied in recent weeks would have had arguments and disagreements with other tenants. At the end of May, together with others, they were allegedly attacked and forced to barricade themselves in a room while some occupants tried to break down the door, armed with knives. On that occasion an Ecuadorian woman would have thrown herself out of a window making a seven-metre flight, without however serious consequences.

The searches

In Kata’s research “two different teams of molecular dog units were activated, one of the VAB volunteers of the metropolitan city of Florence and one of the Carabinieri Dog Center of Florence”, report the carabinieri of the Tuscan capital, explaining that the “two units, already immediately following the complaint, they sifted throughout the night a large portion of the urban area in which the building where the missing person lived falls. The results were negative”. The Florence fire brigade was also activated and searched the embankment of the nearby Mugnone, with negative results. “There are 3 departments that proceed with investigations and searches, those of Santa Maria Novella station, the operational unit and the investigative unit” conclude the carabinieri.

Mother’s call

“The more time passes, the more I’m afraid that someone has taken her away from me, I don’t know what to think. Help me find her,” said the little girl’s mother. In the afternoon, the woman was seized with a slight illness. In the meantime, reports from citizens continue about possible sightings of the child: some believe they have seen her getting on a tram with three adults. “Where is, where is my baby?” is the phrase that the woman continually repeats crying and consoled by her friends.

The former hotel occupied several times in the news

The former Astor hotel closed its accommodation business at the end of 2020. The building has been occupied since September 2022, when it was the housing struggle movement that entered the building. At the time, about seventy people entered, including Italians, Hungarians, Romanians and Peruvians, including about thirty minors. Today there would be about a hundred people present.

A definitive solution for the occupiers has not been found since then. The property has repeatedly requested the eviction, which was also joined by residents of the area, concerned about the illegal situation. Even the mayor Dario Nardella, already last September, had asked for the eviction and the matter had been discussed during a provincial committee for public order and safety convened in the prefecture.

Last March there was a huge brawl in the former hotel with sticks and bottles and even a dog chaser to contend for accommodation: four Peruvians between the ages of 20 and 30 were reported, two of whom ended up in hospital with bruises. At the end of May, a woman ‘flew’ down from the second floor of the former hotel, apparently fleeing yet another quarrel, suffering only minor injuries and bruises.

The out-of-control situation in the occupied building has been brought to the attention of the City Council several times, in particular by the group of Brothers of Italy, who have denounced the situation of persistent illegality. “The occupied former hotel is now a huge problem for the neighborhood, in the hands of groups of violent non-EU citizens. We ask for the immediate eviction of the structure”, wrote the municipal councilors of Fdi Alessandro Draghi and Jacopo Cellai in a statement.

Nardella

“Search continues inside and outside the building where little Kata’s family lives. We are on the spot with the police. I appeal to anyone to report to the carabinieri any detail or information useful for finding the child”. Thus on Facebook the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella.