5-year-old girl disappeared in Florence, the search has been underway since yesterday. Her mother: “Help me find her”

A new case Denise Pipitone, the four-year-old girl who disappeared from Mazara del Vallo in 2004 and was never found again, is she at the door? Yesterday one girl only five years old, of Peruvian origin, is disappeared in Florence. Searches are ongoing, but still no trace of her. The baby’s name is Cataleya and lives with his mother in the former Astor Hotel, currently occupied by several families: it was the mother herself who discovered the disappearance when she returned from work. The searches of the little girl, who according to reports on her social networks by her relatives wore one white polo shirt and purple pantsare concentrated in the Novoli area.

