Tragedy in Australia, in Canowindra, in central-western New South Wales, where a 5-year-old girl died of suffocation due to a bite of a snack.

The little girl named Imogen was sitting in the back seat of the car driven by her mother Samantha. She was fed a frankfurt deli, her favorite snack, and tragedy struck shortly after. The woman, immediately frightened, called an ambulance, but she was told that at that moment she was too far from the nearest hospital and that the rescue vehicle would not arrive in time. Then, in a panic, she accompanied her daughter to the hospital herself with the help of a passerby. But despite her best efforts, little Imogen died soon after.

The death of the little girl dates back to last January 16 when the mother had gone to pick up her daughter from swimming lessons. “On the ride home, Imogen was happily eating a Frankfurt deli, her favorite post-swim snack, and chatting to her mom from the back seat, when she suddenly started choking,” says a family friend who threw a Fundraising on GoFundMe. “Despite Sam’s heroic efforts, the call to the hospital and the help of a passerby, it was Samantha herself who accompanied her daughter to the hospital because they were too far away for the emergency services to intervene”.