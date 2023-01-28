Imogen Lennon died at the age of 5 while eating a hot dog in a car with her mother

The sad story of the disappearance of the little girl Imogen Lennon, in the last few hours, has been traveling around the world. A 5-year-old girl who lost her life, in front of her mother’s eyes, while she was eating her favorite snack.

The two were in the car and were returning home after a swimming lesson. Imogen Lennon stood eating his favorite snack, when a bite went sideways. His mom couldn’t do anything. Before long, the 5-year-old girl is suffocated to death before his eyes.

A hot dog after class, to restore energy, on the way home. Samantha, this is the name of the mother, was driving and her little girl was regularly sitting in the back seat. When she realized what was happening, the woman immediately stopped the car and tried to rescue the child, while she tried to contact emergency services.

However, there was no ambulance nearby at the indicated point and the health workers would have arrived too late.

In utter turmoil, the woman got back into her car and started driving, hoping to reach the hospital on time. His desperate run was useless, his little girl was extinguished forever.

To tell what happened, was a family friend, who created a fundraising pageto help his mother with funeral expenses.

Despite Sam’s heroic efforts, the call to the hospital and the help of a passerby, it was Samantha herself who accompanied her daughter to the hospital because they were too far away for help to intervene.

Today this mother he can’t forgive himself for giving that hot dog to his daughter. She can’t accept that she can’t hug and kiss her anymore. Life without his little girl no longer has any meaning. Fortunately, friends and family are helping her take control of her life, even if her pain will stay with her forever.