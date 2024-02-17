Hit by school bus that I had just left her a few meters from her house, it's like this Friday A five-year-old girl died in New York..

The fatal accident took place around noon this Friday in Rockland County, New York, where moments before the driver of school busfrom a Jewish school, had let her down to proceed with her tour.

Witnesses to the fatal accident indicated that the bus driver was already picking up another group of students between 5 and 6 years old on South Madison Avenue, in the Spring Valley area, when without realizing it, ran over the minor.

The girl's identity has not been revealed by authorities and no charges have yet been reported against him. driver, who, according to witnesses, “was destroyed ” after realizing the fatal accident. However, the authorities have indicated that an investigation will be carried out.

“I can't even imagine what the family is going through, not even the bus driver,” one of the witnesses told local media.

To the place where girl died after being hit by a school bus Officers from the Rockland County Sheriff's Department, Spring Valley Police, Ramapo City Police and New York State Police and Hatzoloh EMS responded, and they had to attend to other parents who were worried about their children. children came to ask about them.

“The parents of the children who were on the bus were trying to cross the line to check on their children, but the police took them away one by one to see them,” explained a passerby, who saw them rioting at the police fence placed on the bus. South Madison entrance on West Funston Avenue.