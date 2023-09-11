According to doctors, the 5-year-old girl had a simple cold. Cathy fainted in her mother’s arms and she never woke up

A wrong diagnosis, the pain of a family and the disappearance of one 5 year old girl. A very sad story that comes from Bathurst, Australia, but which has already spread throughout the world through social networks.

Cathy Kassis, this is the name of the 5-year-old girl, was taken by her parents, first to the family doctor and then to the hospital. They were worried about her ailments and had decided to have her checked out.

It all started with a banal cold, then followed by breathing problems and loss of voice. The family doctor, after the visit, reassured mum and dad, it was just a cold and it would soon pass. But Cathy’s condition wasn’t improving and so the two parents decided to take her to the emergency room. This time too, the paramedics reassured the family. She was one common viral infection. Two wrong diagnoses and the lack of thorough checks led to the death of the 5-year-old girl.

Cathy Kassis had it Streptococcus A, a serious bacterial infection that leads to the loss of more than 500,000 people worldwide every year. Last August 28, doctors were forced to declare the brain death of the minor. Despite the situation and the immense pain, little Cathy’s parents gave the consent to organ donation. Has already saved 3 more lives and will continue to live in them.