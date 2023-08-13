Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/12/2023 – 7:09 pm

The death of a 5-year-old girl and a 17-year-old teenager, this Saturday morning (12), in the Dendê community, in Rio de Janeiro, provoked anger and sadness among the local residents. According to the residents’ association, the episodes were related to the participation of military police in the community. At the end of the afternoon, the Military Police (PM) reported that the commander of the 17th Military Police Battalion, on Ilha do Governador, in the northern part of the city, was removed from the unit.

According to the president of the Dendê Residents’ Association, Roberto Santos, the first episode was the death of the teenager who would not have obeyed the police approach. “Residents went down to the entrance of the community to protest because of the boy’s death. Soon after, several vehicles passed by and one of the police officers fired a shot in the air that ended up going through the window and hitting the child inside the house”, said the president of the association. The teenager would turn 18 next Monday (14).

Roberto Santos explains that the association is organizing itself to seek justice. “We are uniting with other communities to seek justice. Every week someone dies who has nothing to do with crime. We’re going to try to solve it through the courts.”

In a note, the Press Office of the State Secretariat of Military Police reported that the initial episode with the teenager occurred after an approach by “two men on Ilha do Governador, where the passenger carrying a pistol in his belt”. The note claims that, according to the police officers who acted in the action, the boy would have shot at the military and there was an exchange of shots.

Regarding the girl’s death, the PM’s note argues that the military were attacked by gunfire from inside the community. “Protesters who closed the nearby roads threw stones at police vehicles and teams, in addition to setting fire to a bus, on Rua Paranapuã”.

Regarding this episode, the PM explained that “an investigative procedure was instituted to verify the conjuncture of the actions and the internal affairs department of the corporation monitors the procedures of the case”. The corporation adds that the footage from the police officers’ body cameras will be made available to assist in the investigations.

The Civil Police also disclosed that it has already started the investigation into the deaths of the girl and the teenager. “The agents are in diligence in search of witnesses and other information to clarify the dynamics of the facts”, disclosed in a note.

The NGO Rio de Paz repudiated this episode of violence by the Military Police. “Home should be the safest place to be, especially for a child. But not for (the girl) 5 years old ”, he wrote on a social network.

In a video sent to Brazil Agency, the founder of the NGO, Antônio Carlos Costa, believes that the police are obsessed with killing bandits to the detriment of public safety. “In which city in a free and developed Nation, children are systematically killed by stray bullets in clashes between police and bandits?”