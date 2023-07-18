A 5 year old boy was kidnapped after his parents were murdered in front of him, presumably the same man who took the life of his father and mother, He was the one who deprived him of his freedom, reported the Bolivian Public Ministry.

Inhabitants of the Oruro community of Coaconi Amavillque reported last Wednesday about the discovery of the bodies of a man and a womanexplained the departmental prosecutor of Oruro, Aldo Morales, according to a press release from the Public Ministry.

After identifying the victims, the next of kin denounced that “the whereabouts of the son of the couple who was with them” when they were killed, he said.

“From that moment we worked together with the Police to find the whereabouts of the minor and when the hijacker’se found himself cornered, left him in the town of Konani (department of La Paz), where we managed to rescue him,” Morales said.

The couple, a 75-year-old man and a 56-year-old womanwas last seen last Tuesday and their bodies were found near the highway between the Oruro town of Challapata and the neighboring region of Potosí, according to local media reports.

The prosecutor in charge of the case, Fernando Montaño, explained that the cause of death of the child’s parents It was hypovolemic shock caused by stab wounds, according to the autopsy carried out by the Forensic Research Institute (IDIF).

According to Montaño, it is presumed that the motive for the murder was a debt that the couple had with the man investigated for the event.

After committing the double murder, the subject stole a truck and a wagon that belonged to the victimsin addition to kidnapping the child “with whom he intended to negotiate his impunity,” said the Bolivian Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigations continue and the Public Ministry does not rule out that other people are involved in the case, although it has not specified whether the alleged murderer was arrested or is on the run.