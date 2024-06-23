The child suffered fractures to a leg and very serious injuries to his foot. The dynamics of the unfortunate accident are yet to be understood.

This morning a very bad accident happened. It is a tragic accident occurred in the Frusinate area. Here a 5 year old boy found himself involved in a serious accident on the outskirts of Frosinone, precisely in a rural area. A tractor and a wrong maneuver could cost the little one dearly.

The child was in the company of his grandfather in the country side when he was hit by a tractor. After the incident, the alarm was raised immediately and at that point it was necessary to hastily transport the child away. The Carabinieri and 118 rescuers arrived on the scene in a short time and immediately transported the child by helicopter to the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome.

The little one now risks thefoot amputation. As already mentioned, the police intervened quickly and were able to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident. Normally, the child resides with the family in San Giovanni Incarico, between Frosinone and Cassino, where the parents run a bar. This time, however, in the countryside, things went really badly for the little one.

According to the military, on the morning of June 23, 2024, the child was hit by the tractor while he was in the fields with his grandfather. The grandfather himself was sitting driving the tractor and was carrying out maintenance work on the land he owned. A distraction, perhaps a sudden movement of the child. Unfortunately, fatalities involving such young children do not occur so rarely.

According to the first assessments of the 118 rescuers, the little boy suffered fractures to one leg and very serious injuries on the foot. The emergency transfer by helicopter to Rome, where he was welcomed at the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital, may have saved his foot. Upon his arrival, the medical staff immediately took him to the operating room for a delicate surgery in an attempt to save his foot.