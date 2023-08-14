The case of the little boy who disappeared from Vienna for a week has been resolved in the worst possible way. The body of 5-year-old boy was found dead in the Danube. It turned out that the father had recently attacked the mother with a hammer in his hand. Officers are investigating the death of the boy, who had been missing from home for seven days.

The baby’s body was found in Vienna, in the Danube. The policemen had been looking for him everywhere for a week. In recent days, the father should have taken his son to his mother, from whom he had been separated for some time.

The man, when he arrived at his ex-partner’s house, did not have his son with him. However, he had a hammer and attacked the woman who, luckily, survived. Today man is considered the prime suspect for the death of the child. The police are on his trail.

The judges had set visiting times to be with the child. A week ago the time with the son ended. She should have brought it back to home from mom. But the baby never arrived here.

When the man arrived at the home of his 39-year-old ex-partner, the child was not with him. The man first threatened her with a rifle and then attacked her with hammers. Luckily the woman was miraculously saved from her fury.

The child’s body was found lifeless in the waters of the Austrian river. It is not known how long his little body had been in the water, immediately recognized by those who had been looking for it for seven days.

The police are looking for the baby’s father. The 41-year-old man is the prime suspect in the death of the 5-year-old boy.